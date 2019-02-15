WATCH: Abdull has taken his chance at Broncos – Sheens

Have your say

HULL KR head coach Tim Sheens is glad to see former player Jordan Abdull thriving at London Broncos after admitting he could not give the stand-off what he wanted at KCOM Craven Park.

Abdull spent a season-long loan from Hull FC at Hull KR in 2017, helping Rovers win promotion back to Super League.

Jordan Abdull

He returned to his parent club last year, but, frustrated by a lack of first-team games, handed in a surprise transfer request.

London bought the 23-year-old and he has impressed in his first two games for the newly-promoted club, including helping them to an opening-day win against Wakefield Trinity.

They lost to Salford Red Devils last weekend, but Abdull returns to Rovers with London on Sunday looking to cause his old employers problems..

“He looks fit, which was his issue when he came to us,” said Sheens.

“Then he got fit and maintained that.

“He’s got a wicked left-foot kick and a wicked right-hand fend that he can push you off with when he wants.

“He is handling things very well for them and dominates things for London. Jordan was looking for a game and he wanted to start every week.

“We couldn’t promise him that. Neither could the team across the road (Hull), but London can. He has a chance now and he’s grabbed the two games pretty well.

“He’s a focus point of their attack, particularly on the last play, and he’s a strong kid.

“But I’m more worried about us and if we’re on our game.”

The East Yorkshire club also won their opening fixture, against Hull, but fell 28-14 at Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

They lost captain Joel Tomkins and Junior Vaivai to concussions in that game, but Sheens yesterday reported that both could yet face London.

They will undergo final checks tomorrow, but Danny Addy is rated only 50-50 after picking up a shoulder problem.

Sheffield Eagles host Bradford Bulls in the Championship tonight with Rory Dixon coming into their squad due to an injury to James Davey. Bulls are without ex-Kiwi centre Jake Webster, but on-loan Toronto Wolfpack prop Olsi Krasniqi could debut.