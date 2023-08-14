Hull KR's Elliot Minchella banned two games for Challenge Cup final yellow card at Wembley

Hull KR will be without forward Elliot Minchella for their next two matches following his yellow card at Wembley.

Minchella became the first player sin-binned in a Challenge Cup final since 2001 during the opening period of the Robins’ 17-16 golden-point loss to Leigh Leopards.

The RFL’s match review panel charged Minchella with grade B ‘other contrary behaviour’ for a late hit on a kicker and handed him a two-game penalty notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has until noon on Tuesday to appeal, but faces missing Friday’s Betfred Super League game at St Helens and the rematch with Leigh seven days later.

Hull KR's Elliott Minchella celebrates Jez Litten's try against Leigh in the Challenge Cup final before later receiving a yellow card (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield Giants’ Joe Greenwood escaped a suspension after being sent-off after just 28 minutes of Sunday’s 32-18 Super League defeat at St Helens.He was charged with grade B striking and fined £250. Team-mate Oliver Russell received similar punishment for grade B dangerous contact, Chris Hill faces no further action after being charged with a grade A high tackle and another Giants man, Matty English,

was cautioned for dangerous contact.