Hull KR's Elliot Minchella banned two games for Challenge Cup final yellow card at Wembley

Minchella became the first player sin-binned in a Challenge Cup final since 2001 during the opening period of the Robins’ 17-16 golden-point loss to Leigh Leopards.
The RFL’s match review panel charged Minchella with grade B ‘other contrary behaviour’ for a late hit on a kicker and handed him a two-game penalty notice.
He has until noon on Tuesday to appeal, but faces missing Friday’s Betfred Super League game at St Helens and the rematch with Leigh seven days later.
Huddersfield Giants’ Joe Greenwood escaped a suspension after being sent-off after just 28 minutes of Sunday’s 32-18 Super League defeat at St Helens.He was charged with grade B striking and fined £250. Team-mate Oliver Russell received similar punishment for grade B dangerous contact, Chris Hill faces no further action after being charged with a grade A high tackle and another Giants man, Matty English,
was cautioned for dangerous contact.
Saints’ Matty Lees received a two-match penalty notice - keeping him out of Friday’s visit of Hull KR and the following week’s game at Castleford Tigers - for a grade C high tackle.