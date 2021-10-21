Hull KR's George KIng signs new long-term deal

The Ireland international was already under contract for next season but will now remain at the East Yorkshire club until the end of 2025.

Huddersfield-born King, who joined from Wakefield Trinity last year, was a big part of the Robins’ excellent campaign, helping them finish sixth and reach the Super League semi-finals.

“It’s really good to get this over the line," he said.

"There was never an intention to leave.

"I’m delighted to have signed the new contract. We have a really good squad where we work hard for each other and its really appreciated by the fans.

"We’ve been on a journey and we managed to pull something off special against Warrington in the play-offs but came short in the semi against Catalans.

"For the season as a whole, it was certainly progress and it’s progress I want to be a part of in the future."

Hull KR's George King in action against Catalans Dragons in the Super League semi-final in Perpignan. (Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

King, 26, said: "I feel like I’ve made improvements and there’s room for more to come.

"I’m looking forward to ripping into pre-season and hopefully going 80 minutes better and reaching a Grand Final with the club.