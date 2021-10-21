Hull KR's George KIng signs new long-term deal

The Ireland international was already under contract for next season but will now remain at the East Yorkshire club until the end of 2025.
Huddersfield-born King, who joined from Wakefield Trinity last year, was a big part of the Robins’ excellent campaign, helping them finish sixth and reach the Super League semi-finals.
“It’s really good to get this over the line," he said.
"There was never an intention to leave.
"I’m delighted to have signed the new contract. We have a really good squad where we work hard for each other and its really appreciated by the fans.
"We’ve been on a journey and we managed to pull something off special against Warrington in the play-offs but came short in the semi against Catalans.
"For the season as a whole, it was certainly progress and it’s progress I want to be a part of in the future."
King, 26, said: "I feel like I’ve made improvements and there’s room for more to come.
"I’m looking forward to ripping into pre-season and hopefully going 80 minutes better and reaching a Grand Final with the club.
"I can’t wait for these next four years with the club."