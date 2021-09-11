Hull KR's Jimmy Keinhorst "grateful" for extending his stay

The former Leeds Rhinos player's future at Rovers looked in doubt last year when he was initially sent on a season-long loan to York City Knights for 2020.

He has also spent time on loan at Castleford Tigers this term but has always performed well for the Robins when called upon.

Traditionally a centre, Keinhorst has featured on the wing and at second-row from the bench this season, scoring in last month's Hull derby and also Sunday’s win over Leigh Centurions at Magic Weekend.

Having joined from Leeds, where he won the Grand Final in 2015, he has now earned a one-year extension at Hull College Craven Park for 2022.

Keinhorst, 31, said: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity the club has given me to stay another year.

"I think the club and the team are going in a positive direction – I’m excited to be part of that for another year.

“The progress we’ve made this season has been evident to see and we’ve still got plenty of business to do yet.

"With the reserves coming back next year, there’s plenty of opportunities for those younger lads to stake their claim for the reserves and the first team.

"If I can be a part of helping them on their journey as they grow up and progress, that’d be great. I think I’d get a lot from that myself.

Ahead of tonight's crucial game against Castleford, Robins boss Tony Smith said: “Jimmy is an experienced, versatile player.

"He’s a really good club man and we need guys like that in our squad.

Hull KR's Jimmy Keinhorst scores at Magic Weekend (ED SYKES/SWPIX)