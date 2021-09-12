Hull KR's Tony Smith hails his "gutsy" side as they take big step towards play-offs

Hull KR's Kane Linnett scores the winning try (DEAN ATKINS/SWPIX)

Rovers won 26-19 against Castleford Tigers after coming from behind to defeat their play-off rivals during a thrilling contest at Hull College Craven Park on Saturday.

A brilliant try-saving tackle from full-back Dagger on rival No1 Niall Evalds, just as the Castleford star seemed certain to score with his side leading 19-12, proved a pivotal moment.

Moments later, Rovers scored at the other end via Matt Parcell and Kane Linnett swiftly crossed for what proved to be the winning try.

“We showed some courage on our own tryline,” admitted Smith.

“I thought Will Dagger was great at the back. He saved our bacon a few times and came up with some really good plays when they broke us down in defence.

“I think we all owe Daggs a bit of gratitude, as well as a few others.

“On the other side of the ball, Kane Linnett was terrific and Skids (Shaun Kenny-Dowall) dug in and led the way.”

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis celebrates a try with Will Dagger. (DEAN ATKINS/SWPIX)

However, England winger Ryan Hall, their 15-try top-scorer, was injured on his 300th Super League appearance.

He will miss Friday’s return to former club Leeds Rhinos in their final regular round game when KR will hope to secure their play-offs spot.

“It’s come at a bit of a cost,” said Smith.

“We lost Ryan Hall at half-time and he’s done. He’s got a problem in his upper arm and will be done for the remainder of the season.

“We’re still checking over Greg Minikin. He’s got something wrong with one of his knees.

“We’ve just got to check out what that is but it’s not looking good for him.”

If Castleford fail to beat Warrington Wolves on Thursday, both Rovers and Leeds will claim the final two play-off spots.

However, if Cas win, they finish in the top six and Rovers and Leeds will face each other 24 hours later in a winner-takes-all contest for the last spot.

Mikey Lewis scored two first half tries for Rovers who saw Jordan Abdull slot five goals on his return from a fractured wrist.

On the display, Smith admitted: “It wasn’t pretty but very gutsy.

“I thought we had to dig in and find a way up against a few things.

“We found a way. Some players weren’t quite at their best tonight but came up with some big moments for us.

“I thought there were some real strong performers amongst it. It’s good when you can find a way when you need to.