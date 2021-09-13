Hull KR's Will Dagger earns new contract until the end of 2023

The full-back is out of contract at the end of the season and, with Rovers having signed St Helens' Lachlan Coote and Keighley Cougars teenager Phoenix Laulu Togaga'e for 2022, it looked like his future there may be uncertain.

However, Robins coach Tony Smith, who worked previously with Dagger at Warrington Wolves, has been impressed with the 22-year-old's attitude and application.

Initially kept out of the side by Adam Quinlan, he spent part of the campaign on loan at Featherstone Rovers.

But Castleford-born Dagger has returned from injury of late and made his first appearance for the club since last year in the Magic Weekend win against Leigh Centurions.

He impressed in Newcastle and backed up with a man-of-the-match display in Friday's crucial 26-19 victory over play-off rivals Castleford Tigers.

Dagger is set to resume that role in their final regular round game at Leeds Rhinos on Friday when another win will secure them in the top-six.

Smith said: "I'm pleased for Will. It's based on the way he applies himself on and off the field.

"We feel we're going to be able to help him develop over the next few years.

"We want hard-working, talented young players coming through at the club.

"For his young age, he's been around the professional game a long time now and we feel he can help us progress as a team.

"I'm looking forward to working with him for the next two years."