Hunslet set to reap benefit of partnership with Huddersfield Giants and Halifax

Hunslet say a ground-breaking partnership with Huddersfield Giants and Halifax - including fielding a joint Reserve Grade team - will “enhance” the player pool available to them until 2022.

The three-year deal sees Super League side Huddersfield, Championship club Halifax and League 1 outfit Hunslet share players and best practice as they aim to deliver the RFL’s new player pathway in a unique way.

It is an exciting opportunity for Hunslet, with a pathway for sharing quality players when we need to. This should enhance the player resource pool available to us, which is a big benefit to us in our quest for promotion back to the Championship. Hunslet coach, Gary Thornton

The side will run out under the Giants branding, as dictated by RFL rules, but is expected to feature players from all three clubs when the season commences in early February.

As part of the agreement, Reserve Grade games could take place at the South Leeds Stadium and The Shay as well as in Huddersfield in 2020.

Hunslet coach Gary Thornton, who has seen three-quarters Tom Ashton and Ben Heaton sign on again for 2020, said: “It is an exciting opportunity for Hunslet, with a pathway for sharing quality players when we need to.

“This should enhance the player resource pool available to us, which is a big benefit to us in our quest for promotion back to the Championship.

“But it will also give our squad players or players returning from injury, the chance to get valuable game time alongside Super League and Championship quality players in the reserves comp’.”

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “With Halifax’s central funding cut and our enhanced squad all needing games, a partnership seemed a good fit and then when Hunslet approached Halifax in a similar vein it made more sense to include them as well to widen the pool of players available to us all.”

Halifax football manager Ian Croad added: “As a club, we have been standard bearers for the concept of reserve team over the last four years.

“Having made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from next season’s comp’, largely due to the increased financial burden on the business, we were keen to explore more innovative solutions to the problem faced.

“We are confident this will maintain player pathways we’ve worked so hard to create, while also providing our coach Simon Grix with enhanced resources at Championship level.”