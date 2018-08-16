Hunslet tie-up Thornton for another year in charge

Hunslet head Coach Gary Thornton has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2019 season.

Thornton was appointed head coach last summer following the departure of James Coyle and the club ended a disappointing season winning the League 1 shield competition.

Thornton immediately set about the task of building his own squad which has resulted in major improvements in team performances and results with the team currently pushing for the top-five.

Chairman Neil Hampshire said “I’m delighted that GT has agreed to an extended contract here at Hunslet.

“He’s an integral part of what we are trying to build here at the club and has brought stability, confidence and togetherness to the dressing room.

“His professionalism has instilled a ‘never say die’ attitude to the team which has been increasingly in evidence throughout his time with us.

“I believe he’s one of the best coaches around and the right person to take us to the next level.”

Thornton added “I am delighted I have been given a further year to continue building on what we have started in 2018.

“This season was about putting a new, competitive squad together to ensure we made big improvements on and off the field from last year, and I think so far we have done that despite a couple of hiccups.

“We have been both competitive and played entertaining rugby this season, in what has proven to be a very tough League 1 competition.

“I am really pleased with the players that we retained, and those that came into the squad, and we have built a good culture here, with players buying into what we want to achieve as a club, and now we can plan early to kick on in 2019.

“I can assure you we are working really hard to improve and develop the squad further and make improvements year on year.

“I feel honoured to coach this great club, with its history, tradition and superb supporters, and I would like to thank the board for showing faith in me to take the club further in 2019.

“2018 hasn’t finished yet, and we will be doing all we can to ensure a successful end to this current season, and if we can push on for the remaining 6 games and get into the 4 play-off spots, who knows what could happen.”