I have got a bit of an issue with my ticker, reveals Huddersfield Giants rookie Matty English

HUDDERSFIELD Giants prop Matty English has spoken publicly for the first time about the heart condition he has been playing with.

The front-row, 21, had to come off in the first half of Friday’s 30-22 win over Hull KR.

Giants coach Simon Woolford revealed in the post-match press conference that the Huddersfield-born player had been struggling with a breathing problem during the game and would undergo tests on his heart this week.

Afterwards, English – whose impressive displays saw him called up by England Knights earlier this season -–told The Yorkshire Post: “I have got a bit of an issue with my ticker – with my heart – which we knew about and it only comes on every so often.

“It was just one of those nights. I don’t know why it came on.”

On the symptoms he suffers, he explained: “Palpitations, shortness of breath... I’m guessing I’ve had it all my life but I saw the specialist a couple of years ago. He diagnosed it pretty much. But, other than that, it’s all good.”

It remains to be seen if anything can be done to stop the issue happening again. “I don’t know,” said English. “I’m going to go back to them and see what they say but hopefully I’ll be all right. It was a really good win for us against Rovers. It was massive to come back from eight points down as we did. The boys dug deep, really deep. Hopefully I’ll be okay to carry on this week.

“It’s Magic Weekend and everyone wants to play at Anfield. Hopefully I get chance to do that.”

Ninth-placed Huddersfield, who ended a three-game losing run when beating Rovers, face Hull FC in Liverpool on Saturday.

English is highly thought of at John Smith’s Stadium and is regarded as one of Super League’s best young forward talents.

His style has been likened to that of England star James Graham and he is contracted at Huddersfield, where he came through the Academy, until the end of 2022. English has made a dozen appearances so far this term, starting seven games and scoring one try.

Meanwhile, Giants are expected to soon confirm they have signed highly-rated young Halifax centre Chester Butler on a deal for 2020 and beyond.