I just felt we turned into a team of officials instead of a team of rugby players - Hull FC coach Lee Radford

DISMAYED Hull FC coach Lee Radford claimed some of his players “turned into a team of officials” as they unravelled spectacularly to lose against St Helens.

The East Yorkshire club led 6-2 at half-time against the champions and looked well placed to stay top of Super League with a third win from as many games.

St Helens' Jack Welsby & Hull FC's Mahe Fonua compete for the ball.

However, they conceded four tries in 11 shambolic minutes at the start of the second period to trail 24-6 and failed to even touch the ball aside from restarting the game.

Radford said: “The effort was there in the first half.

“Our detail down their end of the field wasn’t and I thought our kicking game all game certainly wasn’t.

“There was some good bits in that 40 but we spoke about playing for 80 minutes all week and that wasn’t the case after the setback of half-time.

“We put the ball out on the full and I was really disappointed with the response of some individuals.

“I just felt we turned into a team of officials instead of a team of rugby players.

“To my knowledge, when you put all your focus on trying to make a referee change his decision the outcome to that is usually a negative one.

“That’s since I’ve played and watched the game anyway and I imagine it will continue that way.”

Hull’s spectacular collapse started when Jake Connor kicked the ball out on the full for the second time in the game.

But they also lost right winger Ratu Naulago to injury at half-time and all four of Saints’ tries in that purple patch came down that side. Asked if that injury ruined the dynamic of his side, Radford admitted: “Massively.

“They really chased that right edge in the second half.

“Losing (Josh) Bowden in the warm-up probably didn’t help either but such is life.”

He does not think it was a “reality check” having impressively won their opening two games.

“No. We knew we had to play for 80,” said Radford.

“We played for 40. The reality is if you respond to a bit of adversity like we did in that second half, you get beat.

“That’s not a reality check. I think everybody understands that.”