Injured Hull KR star knew immediately 'it's not good' after going down in warm-up

GUTTED Hull KR half-back Jamie Ellis has described the disruption caused when pulling out of a game moments before kick-off.

He experienced the rare occurrence after suffering a hamstring problem just a few minutes ahead of Friday’s game at Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR's Jamie Ellis kicks a conversion against Wakefield Trinity. (ALLAN MCKENZIE: SWPIX)

Rovers went onto lose 52-10 and Ellis told The Yorkshire Post: “It happened in the warm-up.

“I just sprinted and felt my hammy go.

“I’ve never done my hammy before. It just felt like a sharp pain, a bit of cramp sort of thing.

“I knew it wasn’t right straight away. It was the last sprint. I felt it and thought ‘that’s not good’. Gutted.”

Hull KR's Greg Minikin scores against Leeds, one of the Robins' few highlights on Friday. (PIC: BRUCE ROLLINSON)

Obviously, Tony Smith’s side had to make a swift change of plan with Jordan Abdull - not originally in the matchday 18 - coming in to fill the crucial creative slot.

Ellis, 30, revealed: “Jordan hadn’t even warmed up.

“Joe Keyes warmed up (as 18th man) so Jordan was straight into it really.

“Sometimes that can be good - you don’t really think about the game and just go and play.

“But obviously what happened tonight wasn’t good for anyone.”

In all fairness, given the impressive nature of Leeds’ play, it is unlikely Ellis would have been able to make much difference.

Nevertheless, it was a bitter blow for the player who arrived at Rovers for his second spell in the autumn still carrying a knee injury suffered with previous club Castleford Tigers.

His only appearance in pre-season was a brief outing against Featherstone Rovers but he started both of the club’s first two Super League games, the opening day win against Wakefield Trinity and narrow defeat at Hull FC, and looked in good shape.

“It’s frustrating,” said the ex-Hull FC player, who helped Rovers earn promotion in 2017 while on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants.

“I was injured all of last year, played two games this year, feeling all right playing-wise and getting a few games together, and then this happens.

“But I suppose it’s out of my hands and you can’t help it, can you?

“Hopefully the scan’s not too bad and I can play next week hopefully. We’ll wait and see.”

He is due to have the injury scanned on Monday and holds hopes he may be fit for Friday’s visit from Huddersfield who have started with a 100 per cent win record.

However, that is unlikely and Rovers will probably need to push on without him.

“Huddersfield went to Catalans and won and beat Salford on Friday,” said Ellis.

“It’s hard at the moment. It was obviously a tough game tonight and probably didn’t help me going down.

“But there’s no excuses; Leeds played well, to be fair. They had a week off last week and were good this week.

“Every game is going to be tough but after tonight we’re going to be worrying about ourselves and not Huddersfield.

“We were poor in every department tonight and the lads hurt from that. We’re going to have a big week and hopefully put it right.”