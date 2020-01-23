Injury-hit Hull winger opts for switch to Bradford

BRADFORD BULLS have given Hull FC’s Matty Dawson-Jones chance to kickstart his career.

The former Huddersfield Giants winger has joined the Championship club on a one-year contract after reaching a mutual agreement to leave his Super League deal.

Dawson-Jones, 29, joined Hull from Leigh Centurions ahead of last season and scored on debut in the opener against Hull KR.

However, it proved his only appearance as the ex-St Helens wideman then suffered an ACL injury in training and missed the rest of the entire campaign.

Dawson-Jones is fit now but was down the pecking order after the capture of his former Saints team-mate Adam Swift and re-signing of NRl star Mahe Fonua as well as last year’s surprise emergance of Ratu Naulago.

He said: “I am over the moon to be a Bradford player – after a year out I needed to get back playing and to get interest from a club like the Bulls was massive.

“Being able to work for a coach of John Kear’s stature too was a huge part of the decision – he is a top quality coach and working for him is a great opportunity for me to kickstart my career again.”

Hull coach Lee Radford said: “Matty has had terrible luck with injury since he’s been with us, which unfortunately has seen him drop down the pecking order for the beginning of the upcoming season.

“However, this move ensures he’ll be getting regular game time, which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

“He’s shown great professionalism during his recovery, and I can assure you he’s going to be a great addition.”