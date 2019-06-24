Injury-hit Leroy Cudjoe relishing his return for Huddersfield Giants

AFTER two “tough” years dogged by injury, Huddersfield Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe is now counting down the days to his long-awaited comeback.

The former England centre is pencilled in to finally play at Wakefield Trinity on Friday – his first game in 10 months.

Cudjoe’s return will certainly be a boost for the West Yorkshire club who are in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight.

More than anything, though, it will be a relief for the player himself who conceded it has been a difficult period in his career.

Due to a troublesome knee, Cudjoe has only actually played 10 games in the last 22 months.

He missed the first four months of last season before returning at the end of May but then only played another nine games before being sidelined again in August. Cudjoe, 31, eventually underwent a microfracture knee operation but told The Yorkshire Post: “I wasn’t planning on surgery.

“I missed the last few games of the year to rest up and get my body right for pre-season.

“Pre-season came and I was doing bits but still having some issues with my knee. It was the end of November when I went to see the specialist who then recommended the surgery.

“The last two years have been very tough; I’ve not played as many games as I’d have liked. But I’ve also been lucky in many ways.

“Apart from these last two years I’ve had a great record with injuries so can’t moan too much. I’m looking forward to enjoying myself and being back out there.”

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford has almost been giving weekly reports on Cudjoe’s progress, such is the desire for people to see the popular player back in action. He was deemed fit enough for selection three weeks ago but his coach has erred on the side of caution.

“In rehab we had some good days and some bad days,” said Cudjoe, the stylish centre who is nearing 300 games for his hometown club since debuting in 2008.

“Deep down I always knew I would get back.

“But when you have those bad days – when things don’t go right or you have a setback – you do start to doubt yourself.

“All you can do is reset, go back a step and start building again.

“It’s just taken me time to get back right but I’m excited to know I’ll be back on the field Friday.

“It’s been a long time since I last played. I’m certainly ready for a game now; there’s only so much training you can do before you just need to be exposed to one.”

With ninth-placed Huddersfield wildly inconsistent, just two points off bottom, it has been difficult for Cudjoe to exert his influence as captain.

He conceded: “It’s been very frustrating. I’m a player that leads by actions and not being able to do that has been tough.

“All you want to do is go out and help the boys when things aren’t going well; I’m not good at watching from the sidelines.”

Wakefield have their own issues having lost their last six games to slump to eighth, just two points above Huddersfield who are aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Both clubs are desperate to make sure they do not slip further. Cudjoe insisted: “Friday night is a massive game for us but not because of relegation.

“We need a performance for ourselves after the last few weeks; the focus is about us improving, looking to push up that table and catch those teams above us.”

