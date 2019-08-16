Injury-hit Leroy Cudjoe targets Huddersfield Giants return

HUDDERSFIELD Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe is hoping to play again before the end of the season despite the frustration of an aborted comeback.

After major knee surgery, the former England centre returned to action for the first time in 10 months at Wakefield Trinity on June 28.

However, he has not played since having suffered a sore hamstring and also encountered further issues with his problematic knee. But Cudjoe, 31, maintained: “Rehab’ is coming along well.

“Hopefully I’ll be back playing within the next few weeks. It’s been frustrating not being able to add to that Wakefield game.

“But looking back it’s probably been a good thing as I wasn’t ready and it highlighted a few areas I needed to improve on massively from a rehab side.

“I’m really happy with my progression since then.”

Huddersfield could certainly do with his experience, quality and leadership as they strive to pull away from danger.

They are one of three clubs just two points above bottom-placed London Broncos and urgently need a win against Castleford Tigers on Sunday

Cudjoe added: “No doubt, there’s pressure on us for sure to get results to push further up the table.

“But we are still in a position where we can control where we finish and that’s the focus.

“Experience from the last few years will certainly help; we’ve been here before and got ourselves out of it together and we aim to do the same this time, too.”

Giants have also strengthened their squad with the surprise arrival of Halifax centre/second-row Chester Butler.

They announced in May the Wales international had signed a three-year deal starting in 2020.

But with Halifax now out of Championship contention, Huddersfield revealed they had signed Butler on loan before last Friday’s transfer deadline and he started training with them yesterday.

Head coach Simon Woolford added: “Whilst he’ll remain part-time to fulfil the promises he’s made to his employer I’m sure we can get enough work into him if we need him to step up and make his Super League debut.

“It will be a challenge for him, but it will put some pressure on some of our guys knowing he’s there ready to have a crack.”