Israel Folau left out of Catalans Dragons squad for Wakefield Trinity game

ISRAEL Folau will NOT make his Catalans Dragons debut at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Read more: Hull FC star on why new England coach is a "family friend"

The 30-year-old dual-code Australia international, whose signing has been criticised by all sections of the sport because of his homophobic views, has been training with his new team-mates all week after arriving in the south of France last weekend.

Israel Folau

But coach Steve McNamara has decided it is too soon for Folau to be re-introduced into rugby league and omitted him from his 21-man squad for the game at Belle Vue.

Former Wallabies full-back/winger Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May after claiming "hell awaits" gay people, could now make his Super League debut in the Dragons' home game against Castleford on Saturday week.

Wakefield have already made plans to celebrate inclusivity in the sport by inviting LGBT groups to Sunday's match.