It’s a really big two points, hails Hull FC coach Lee Radford

Hull FC coach Lee Radford was left “over the moon” following his side’s 31-18 success at top-five rivals Castleford Tigers.

They were 14-4 down at half-time but came back to lead early in the second period and again late on after their hosts had levelled at 18-18.

Hull move up to third and Radford said: “It’s a really big two points and I’m really proud of that turnaounrd at half-time.

“Some stuff was off in the first half and their speed starting their sets hurt us.

“But we fixed that up and I challenged Ratu (Naulago), Jamie Shaul and Bureta Faraimo to start ours better in the second.

“They did just that and got us going. I’m over the moon.”

At the age of 28, Australian stand-off Albert Kelly scored his first-ever senior hat-trick in a quality display.

“He’s in a good place and has a smile on his face,” said Radford.

“When he’s smiling, there’s not many better.

“We have to keep him happy. With that bounce and energy around him, there’s not many better in this comp’ in his position.”

The coach also hailed Jake Connor’s “magic” after the England centre produced some stunning assists.

He maintained he is not worried about him still wanting to play in Kelly’s No6 role.

“If Jake plays half-back he’s not happy anyway,” said the coach.

“He could win the Lottery and not be happy about the amount, he’d want more. We’ve come to an understanding.”

Toronto owner David Argyle has been fined £7,500 by the RFL for racially abusing a Swinton player.

The governing body launched an investigation after Swinton’s Kinshasa-born forward Jose Kenga revealed on social media that Argyle had said to him “do they allow black people in Swinton?” after the Championship game in Toronto in April.

Argyle, who has bankrolled the Toronto club since they entered the English game in 2017, made a public apology when the news came to light.