Joe Lovodua determined not to waste chance after swapping the building site for Hull FC

The Fiji international spent three years as a full-time professional with St George Illawarra Dragons but never made an NRL appearance.

He got a chance to play with Souths’ second-string last season but only on a part-time deal meaning he had to graft day and night.

It is no surprise, then, that the 23-year-old has vowed to make the most of his Super League opportunity with Hull.

Asked if the experience of doing things tough made him appreciate matters more now, Lovodua admitted: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“It’s gratitude; I’m just grateful that I get to wake up now and do something I love, day in day out.

“But also, just being in another country; I’m just really grateful, especially in these times with Covid, to be able to travel.

“It all just motivates me every week. I’ve got this time now and it motivates me not to waste it. Give it your all.”

Joe Lovodua of Fiji scores a try. International Rugby League match between Samoa and Fiji, Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday 02 November 2019. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz /SWpix.com

Hull fans will get to see him in action for the first time when Lovuda makes his debut in tomorrow’s game at Headingley, a testimonial for Leeds Rhinos’ ex-FC winger Tom Briscoe.

For those wondering what style of hooker he is, Lovodua admits he is a fan of Fiji team-mate Apisai Koroisau, the New South Wales representative who won the NRL Grand Final with Penrith Panthers last year.

“I model my game after Koroisau,” he said.

“He’s really known for his deception around the ruck.

“I’m trying to copy that in a way and bring that into my own game.

“Hopefully I can do that for Hull this year.”

Obviously, Lovodua has some competition for the role given Hull legend Danny Houghton is the current No 9 and Jordan Johnstone is also in Brett Hodgson’s first-team squad.

“I’ve been soaking in the experience from both of them,” he said.

“They are tipping me up on some things and we’re helping each other evolve.

“Danny Houghton has done an amazing job for the club and, with his experience, I’m trying to be a sponge around him while also working on my game.

“He’s the hardest working on the pitch in the middle. You can see that.