John Kear to rest beaten Bradford Bulls players for 1895 Cup trip

Bradford Bulls head coach John Kear it would be “bloody cruel” to make his players play again on Wednesday night - so will not pick any of them even if it does get him in trouble with the governing body.

Bradford suffered the agony of a 20-16 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Halifax yesterday having lost a lead three times against their Championship rivals.

While understandably “intensely disappointed” with the loss, Kear quickly has to prepare his squad for Wednesday’s 1895 Cup game at Barrow Raiders.

Kear said: “We’ve come up short when we feel we had a great opportunity.

“That game could have gone either way. I want to congratulate Halifax as they played a really good game.

“We have to attempt to overcome the disappointment and dust ourselves down.

“But the Wednesday team will not feature any of those players who played today; it’s not fair on them.

“If the RFL want to ring me up I’ll give them the reasons.

“If Super League teams can’t play Sunday and then the Thursday - which I believe is an unwritten rule - I don’t see why I should subject my players, many of whom are part-time, to playing Sunday and Wednesday, especially when the Wednesday is a trip up to Barrow.

“It’s bloody cruel, basically.”

Bradford certainly had their chances to get within 80 minutes of Wembley but missed young half-back Rowan Milnes who was stretchered off with a broken leg in the 33rd minute. “Losing Rowan affected us,” said Kear. “He’s got a great kicking game and we lost some edge with that in the second half.”

“He’s in hospital and has had an X-ray. He broke his fibula.

“In all honesty that’s the saddest thing to come out of this as when a 19 year-old kid making your way in the game that’s the last thing you want.

“But he’s copped it and it could be anything from six to 12 weeks.”