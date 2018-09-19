Jon Flatman excited at ‘buzz’ as York City Knights stand 80 minutes away from promotion

CHAIRMAN Jon Flatman hopes York City Knights can secure the League 1 title on home soil this Sunday and finish off where a dream season started.

They know victory over Whitehaven at Bootham Crescent will give them the sole automatic promotion spot into the Championship for 2019.

Sometimes you get some luck but in most situations you create your own luck. We’ve done this through a hell of a lot of hard work and a good sprinkling of skill on and off the field. Jon Flatman

Having won their last 14 matches, York are clear favourites to complete the job although they will not take their opponents lightly given the Cumbrians were the last team to beat them back on May 27.

Any slip-up would also almost certainly hand Bradford Bulls – big pre-season favourites – the title and leave long-time leaders City Knights facing the uncertainty of the play-offs to reach the Championship.

A record crowd of almost 4,300 at Bootham Crescent saw York narrowly lose 22-20 against Bradford on the opening day of the campaign.

Another big attendance is expected this weekend as James Ford’s side bid to make it 24 wins from 26 league outings.

Flatman recollected: “We started the season off at home with a bang against Bradford in a game that was a real success in terms of the performance we put in, the numbers of fans coming down to watch and also the (online) viewers.

“Obviously we didn’t get the actual result but we’ve done everything in our powers since then to grow the club both on and off the field.

“It would be nice now to finish that off here in what we hope will be our last home game on Sunday.

“Sometimes you get some luck but in most situations you create your own luck. We’ve done this through a hell of a lot of hard work and a good sprinkling of skill on and off the field.

“It is great to feel the buzz around the club and see the interest from people and their desire to be involved.

“We’re getting the rewards that the effort deserves.”

York have certainly made their mark, especially with some of their social media work as they seek to grow their presence in the Minster City and hopefully take steps to an eventual place in Super League.

But Flatman added: “The biggest buzz now is seeing the buzz this week is fan-generated.

“We’ve done advertising and campaigns on radio but the supporters are creating their own buzz whether urging people to come along and see us, or saying how wonderful it will be to be there on Sunday.

“It’s fantastic to see and now we need to finish it off.”