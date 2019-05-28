Josh Bowden’s return brings ray of light to faltering Hull FC

HULL FC prop Josh Bowden feared he might not ever get back from the serious knee injury that claimed an entire year of his career.

There were few positives for Black and Whites fans following Saturday’s abysmal 55-2 Magic Weekend loss against Huddersfield Giants.

However, the sight of Bowden stepping from the bench on the half-hour mark to make his first Super League appearance in more than 12 months was undoubtedly something they could cling on to.

The 27-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Challenge Cup win at Championship Featherstone Rovers on May 10 last year.

He hoped to be fit for the start of this campaign but, after successfully coming through Saturday’s game, revealed publicly for the first time that he had actually undergone further surgery during his rehabilitation.

Asked if he thought it would be tough ever getting back, Bowden said: “Definitely. Around Christmas time, I went for a second scan and it came up that I could possibly need another operation.

“I had a tear in in my lateral meniscus. Not many people knew; the media team didn’t put that out. We kept that quiet.

“People were on my back asking ‘when are you back, when are you back?’ but they didn’t know I had had another operation.

“Around that time, I was struggling to think ‘when am I going to get back?’ But, luckily, as soon as I woke up, the surgeon said he didn’t need to operate and stitch the tear back up; it was just a clean-out.

“I was really relieved. It was a 50/50. He had to go in so I had to have that (minor) operation but as soon as I woke up I was over the moon.”

Events at Magic, though, obviously left mixed reactions.

“The result was pretty much horrendous in every form,” said Beverley-born Bowden, who won back-to-back Challenge Cup finals with Hull in 2016 and 2017.

“But I was just really relieved that I had that monkey off my back and I’d played Super League again after such a long time.

“It was a big relief to get out and I’m happy with that.

“I wasn’t feeling too good when I came on as we did back-to-back sets defending for 15 minutes.

“But I had a few good contacts in there and I can kind of tell I’m getting my timing right in the tackles.

“It’s going to be a long process to get back but I’m looking forward to it.”

It was another maddeningly inconsistent performance from Hull, who continue to drift from the sublime to the ridiculous this season.

That said, they will certainly be better for having Bowden back in their ranks, especially when he is fully fit.

The powerful forward had discovered career-best form before injury struck.

Coach Lee Radford demonstrated his belief in the player by awarding him a contract extension last summer until the end of 2022 and while he was just beginning his rehabilitation process.

Such a long spell on the sidelines can break some players’ mental state but Bowden – who debuted for Hull in 2012 – explained how he dealt with the enforced lay-off positively.

“I’ve had a really good attitude with it all,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong... you get some dark days.

“Sometimes I’d go in and my knee would be swollen so I couldn’t do anything.

“I was just sat there doing upper body weights and watching the boys train. But that’s just the mental steps; obviously you get through and get baby steps to get out on the field.

“It’s part and parcel of rehab. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve done in my career. To be honest, it kind of makes you a bit more professional because you know what your body can do to a certain extent.

“I know how much I can do to get better and before that I was trying to get right for the games.

“I just know I can do miles more like I’m doing now.”

Hull are back in action when they face holders Catalans Dragons in Thursday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at KCOM Stadium.

Bowden said: “It’s the biggest game of the year so far and it can’t come quick enough now, especially after what we happened on Saturday. It was not good enough. We need to look ourselves in the mirror, get back on that horse and stick it to Catalans like we know we can.”

Playing two games of such intensity inside six days might be tough for a player so early in his comeback but Bowden maintains he is ready to go again.

“As long as the knee holds up in the next couple of days I’ll put my hand up but that’s up to Rads,” he said. “The boys that missed out have every chance of playing now; I don’t think one of us did justice when it comes to picking the team next week.”