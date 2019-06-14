Kallum Watkins in early Leeds Rhinos exit to join Gold Coast Titans in NRL

LEEDS RHINOS captain Kallum Watkins will join Gold Coast Titans - in just over a fortnight’s time.

The club announced last week that they had agreed to cut short the England centre’s deal at the end of the season.

Understandably, that prompted a surge of interest in the classy 27-year-old who has established himself as a star of Super League since debuting for Leeds in 2007.

Watkins, who won three Grand Finals for Leeds and made more than 250 appearances, will face St Helens on Friday and then Catalans Dragons at Headingly on Sunday week before departing.

“I am excited to be going to the Titans and the new challenge for me and my family,” he said. “It has all happened so quickly but my focus for now is on helping the Rhinos climb the table.”

“I have had so much great support from our fans, sponsors players and staff and I will be doing my best, as I always do, before I leave.”

Watkins will become the 10th Englishman to operate in the NRL, joining the likes of international colleagues John Bateman, Sam Burgess and Elliott Whitehead.

Titans, who have won just four of their 14 games so far, wanted him with immediate effect and Leeds have agreed.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “When we announced Kallum would be leaving at the end of the season, given his long and outstanding service to the club, it was agreed that if a long-term opportunity arose we would release him sooner and his departure then gives us flexibility within the salary cap this season to strengthen our squad if the right player becomes available.”

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “Kallum has been a tremendous servant to the club.

“Having come through as a teenager, it has been a pleasure to see him to develop into a world-class player for club and country.

“Whilst we are disappointed to be losing him, he will leave with our best wishes and thanks.

“I am sure over the next two games he will play his part so that he leaves us in the best possible manner. We are working hard behind the scenes to strengthen the squad for this season and the future and that work continues.”