Keighley Cougars game OFF after second positive Covid test

Keighley Cougars coach Rhys Lovegrove has seen his club's game called off due to Covid. (SWPIX)

Cougars requested the League 1 game to be called off under the sport's Covid-19 protocols.

An RFL statement read: "After one member of Keighley’s senior squad tested positive for Covid-19 last week, a second senior player was confirmed positive this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That took the number of other players required to isolate as close contacts to nine, meaning the Cougars meet the threshold of a minimum of seven players ruled out as a result of Covid-19 - allowing them to request the postponement.

"The clubs will now liaise with the RFL on a possible rearrangement of the match later in the summer."