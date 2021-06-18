Keighley Cougars game OFF after second positive Covid test

KEIGHLEY Cougars' game at Coventry Bears on Sunday has been postponed after the West Yorkshire club saw a second player contract coronavirus this week.

By Dave Craven
Friday, 18th June 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 5:14 pm
Keighley Cougars coach Rhys Lovegrove has seen his club's game called off due to Covid. (SWPIX)

Cougars requested the League 1 game to be called off under the sport's Covid-19 protocols.

An RFL statement read: "After one member of Keighley’s senior squad tested positive for Covid-19 last week, a second senior player was confirmed positive this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"That took the number of other players required to isolate as close contacts to nine, meaning the Cougars meet the threshold of a minimum of seven players ruled out as a result of Covid-19 - allowing them to request the postponement.

"The clubs will now liaise with the RFL on a possible rearrangement of the match later in the summer."

It is the first League 1 game to be postponed this season due to the pandemic but follows two Super League games being called off last week and also tomorrow's contest between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

West YorkshireLeague 1