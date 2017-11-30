Kevin Brown living the dream as England’s World Cup adventure reaches its end

KEVIN BROWN says he “could do this forever” as England’s long World Cup tour nears its end.

The veteran Warrington stand-off is revelling in his playmaking responsibilities as he seeks to help England to their first World Cup triumph for 45 years when they take on Australia at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and played in a couple of finals but nothing close to this,” he said. “Playing for your country in a World Cup final is the absolute pinnacle.

“It sounds like a cliche but doing it with these lads makes it so special, they are such a dream to be involved with. I’ve toured a few times and always been ready to go home, I’ve had enough by the end because it’s draining.

“But I could do this forever. We all get on, we are all living the dream, that’s the feeling. We said before the semi-final ‘we’ve got one more week in us’.”

Brown has experienced a roller-coaster season in 2017, beginning on a high 10 months ago when he made his Wolves debut in their World Club Series win over Wayne Bennett’s Brisbane Broncos but he was unable to prevent them finishing outside the top eight in Super League.

I’ve had a lot of highs and played in a couple of finals but nothing close to this,” he said. “Playing for your country in a World Cup final is the absolute pinnacle. England’s Kevin Brown

The 33-year-old admits he endured some dark days during the year but never gave up hope of making Bennett’s World Cup squad.

“Personally I feel it’s even more special because I’ve done it the hard way,” he said. “I had a really tough season at Warrington and didn’t know if I was going to get picked.

“I got picked and was then sort of on the outer in the squad but I was just determined to take my chance if I got it and I feel I have been doing that and contributing well to the team, having a bit of a calming influence and adding a bit of structure.”

Brown was relieved to play in the semi-final against Tonga after being concussed in the first half of the quarter-final against Papua New Guinea but insists there was no danger of him sustaining long-term damage to his health.

“I wouldn’t have played if I had felt any untoward effects from the knockout,” Brown said. “The medical staff we have here are unbelievable.

“I had to see a specialist and did four or five different tests to make sure I was OK. And to be honest you know yourself. I’ve been knocked out that many times, I know myself when I’m right and when I’m not.

“Fortunately I got to play in the biggest game of my life and hopefully I get picked again and go one step further.”

Brown has kept his place alongside Luke Gale and team-mate Chris Hill, his Warrington captain, is expecting a big performance from him on Saturday.

“He’s not been a top Super League player for nothing,” Hill said. “He thrives on big occasions, as you saw against Tonga.”