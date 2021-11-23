Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos legend's latest MND fundraiser soars past £1m mark

Sinfield, who ran seven marathons in seven days last autumn, departed from Leicester Tigers’ Mattioli Woods Welford Road stadium on Monday morning and is due to arrive at Headingley on Tuesday morning.

The 41-year-old had hoped to raise £100,000 for the two MND charities but the current tally has already passed an astonishing £1m

FUNDRAISER: Kevin Sinfield. Picture: PA Wire.

The current grand total includes approximately £874,000 in donations, boosted by just under £180,000 from Gift Aid.

Sinfield helped raise over £2.5m last year with his seven marathons in a week and is on course to raise another significant sum.

Sinfield and Burrow played together at Leeds, with the former Rhinos captain by Burrow's side as he was interviewed about his MND diagnosis in December 2019.

The run, which will be completed in 24 hours, has been split into 7km sections to represent Burrow's iconic shirt number.

Sinfield will run into Headingley alongside Burrow’s wife Lindsey and his daughter Macy as they complete the Extra Mile together. Burrow will be the first to greet them on the pitch when the run is completed.

Rhinos are opening the gates at Headingley for fans to support Sinfield's efforts. Gate B on St Michael’s Lane will open from 7am tomorrow with seating available in the North Stand.

The former Rhinos captain has been overwhelmed by the support, saying: “We’ve really been buoyed by the support, it’s been incredible, and the weather is great. The rugby gods are shining on us.

“There have been so many people out, from both codes, league and union. The team is in really high spirits but seeing people coming out like they have really picks everybody up.”

Sinfield added: “I’m prepared to keep going. I don’t know how long my knees will hold up, but he’s a mate and he’d do it for me.”

To donate, visit this link - https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfields-the-extra-mile-challenge - or by texting the word Kevin to 70143.