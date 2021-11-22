Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos legend's latest MND fundraiser surpasses £250,000 mark

Sinfield, who ran seven marathons in seven days last autumn, departed from Leicester Tigers’ Mattioli Woods Welford Road stadium on Monday morning and is due to arrive at Headingley on Tuesday morning.

The 41-year-old had hoped to raise £100,000 for the two MND charities but has already passed the total, with donations still rising swiftly. Close to £50,000 could be added to the current £257,000 total through Gift Aid, bringing the grand total to over £300,000

FUNDRAISER: Kevin Sinfield. Picture: PA Wire.

Sinfield helped raise over £2.5m last year with his seven marathons in a week and is on course to raise another significant sum.

Sinfield and Burrow played together at Leeds, with the former Rhinos captain by Burrow's side as he was interviewed about his MND diagnosis in December 2019.

The run, which will be completed in 24 hours, has been split into 7km sections to represent Burrow's iconic shirt number.

Sinfield will run into Headingley alongside Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey and his daughter Macy as they complete the Extra Mile together. Burrow will be the first to greet them on the pitch when the run is completed.

Rhinos are opening the gates at Headingley for fans to support Sinfield's efforts. Gate B on St Michael’s Lane will open from 7am tomorrow with seating available in the North Stand.