Leeds Rhinos 16 Castleford Tigers 10 - Rhinos retain Women's Challenge Cup

Leeds Rhinos retained the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup with a shock 16-10 win over Castleford Tigers in a superb final at University of Bolton Stadium.

The winning try was an outstanding long-range effort scored by Leeds’ captain Courtney Hill midway through the second half.

Danielle Anderson made a break from a scrum near Leeds’ line and Hill was in support to score and then add the extras.

It was all square at the break, both teams having briefly been in front.

Tigers - the unbeaten Super League leaders - struck first through a powerful solo try from former Leeds forward Rhiannion Marshall, who stormed over from 40 metres.

But Rhinos replied almost immediately through Fran Goldthorp who made a fine catch from Hill’s kick.

Hill added the extras and Caitlin Beevers sliced through from a scrum moments later for an unconverted try, but Tigers levelled when Tamzin Renouf crossed from Claire Garner’s pass and Tara Stanley’s goal made it 10-10 at half-time.