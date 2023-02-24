On a night when Rohan Smith and Tony Smith pitted their wits against each other, experience won out.

The build-up to the Headingley clash was dominated by talk of nephew versus uncle, a battle between two coaches who think outside the box.

There was nothing enterprising about the winner from Scott Taylor in the dying minutes, the veteran Hull FC prop crashing over from close range to spark jubilant scenes in the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It maintained the club's promising start under Tony Smith, the man who kicked off Leeds Rhinos' golden era in the mid-2000s.

After seeing off Castleford Tigers in round one, the Black and Whites dug deep again to make it two from two and keep pace with rivals Hull KR in the early stages of the new Super League campaign.

Leeds were left kicking themselves after carving out enough clear-cut chances to put Hull away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new coach bounce took the Rhinos all the way to the Grand Final last year but the run to Old Trafford is a distant memory after a slow start to Rohan Smith's first full season in charge.

The onus was on Leeds to set the pace on the back of a chastening defeat at Warrington Wolves and there was certainly more zip to their play in their first game in front of their fans at Headingley.

Liam Sutcliffe, left, celebrates his try against Leeds with Adam Swift. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Intent can only take you so far, though, with the Rhinos lacking the kind of shape required to keep a team on the back foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were first to threaten when Richie Myler's kick just dribbled out of debutant Nene Macdonald's reach near the corner flag but it was Hull that struck first.

An error by David Fusitu'a put the Rhinos under the pump and they failed to weather the storm, Cameron Scott hitting a nice line to take Jake Clifford's pass and crash over out wide.

The Black and Whites got the chance to show their defensive resolve after Darnell McIntosh was bundled into touch.

Tony Smith enjoyed his latest return to Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Kruise Leeming was crowded out in front of the posts on the last tackle, the away supporters let out a huge roar of approval.

The Rhinos came again soon after and left with points thanks to a strong effort by Cameron Smith, the loose forward isolating Joe Lovodua before stretching out to touch down.

Rhyse Martin converted to nudge Leeds 6-4 ahead in the 21st minute and the Rhinos remained on the front foot after Clifford kicked the restart out on the full, only for Leeming to die with the ball once again on the last.

Hull slowly turned the tide and retook the lead thanks to Rhinos old boy Liam Sutcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Fusitua celebrates scoring the Rhino's third try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The try owed to strong play by Chris Satae, the hulking prop engaging defenders to give Sutcliffe enough time and space to finish.

After Clifford tagged on the extras from out wide, Hull thought they had further extended their lead when Kane Evans charged over.

The prop was denied by the video referee, however, after losing the ball in the act of scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A head injury to Morgan Gannon forced Leeds into a change on their left edge but they limited the damage heading into half-time, thanks in no small part to an important defensive read by Derrell Olpherts with Hull threatening close to the line.

The Rhinos showed flickers of life either side of the interval – Macdonald giving a glimpse of his power on a rampaging run – but the visitors held firm and struck another blow through Adam Swift.

Josh Griffin caused the damage with a strong burst through the heart of the Leeds defence and Swift applied the finishing touches.

Clifford made no mistake from the tee to leave Hull in full control but last week's wobble against Castleford would have been in the back of their minds as the final quarter approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos needed inspiration from somewhere and Justin Sangare was the man to provide it.

The French prop got Leeds going with a series of strong carries and soon found a crack in Hull's defence to put Leeming over with a nice offload.

Martin reduced the deficit to four points and sensing blood, the Rhinos went looking for a decisive blow.

They blew huge chances on the back of breaks from deep by Smith and Ash Handley before finally getting the try they craved when Fusitu'a cut back inside to finish from Aidan Sezer's looping pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin held his nerve to nudge Leeds ahead with nine minutes to go – but they could not hold on.

Hull got the ball back from the restart before punishing a costly error by Macdonald through Taylor.

The Rhinos threw everything at the Black and Whites in the remaining minutes but Hull survived to pass another character test.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Fusitu'a, Macdonald, Handley, Olpherts, Austin, Sezer, Tetevano, Leeming, Holroyd, Gannon, Martin, Smith. Substitutes: Sangare, Donaldson, O'Connor, Lisone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull FC: Hoy, Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh, McNamara, Clifford, Fash, Dwyer, Taylor, Lane, Griffin, Lovodua. Substitutes: Houghton, Satae, Cator, Evans.