Leeds Rhinos 38 Huddersfield Giants 18: First-half blitz helps Rhinos see off Giants

THEY MADE it hard for themselves in the second half, but Leeds Rhinos are off the bottom of Betfred Super League after a precious 38-18 Good Friday win over Huddersfield Giants at Emerald Headingley.

Leeds were superb in opening a 30-0 interval lead, but couldn’t maintain it and Giants were the better team in the final 40, giving home fans in the 13,743 crowd some anxious moments.

Tui Lolohea dives in to score for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants. Picture: James Heaton.

Still, in Rhinos’ current plight any win’s a good one and there were lots of plusses – as well as one major negative, a hamstring injury suffered by Konrad Hurrell in the opening quarter.

Rhinos’ first half was outstanding. They scored five tries, three of them from kicks, defended strongly – both one-on-one and when they had to scramble – and were virtually error free, other than a couple of forward passes and a knock-on by Wellington Albert in the final moments.

They made a strong start, which isn’t unusual this year, but maintained it for the full 40 which is. Even when things went against them, Tom Briscoe spending 10 minutes in the sin-bin and then the loss of Hurrell, they kept their heads and stuck to the plan.

Giants improved after the break and Leeds were under pressure for long spells. They conceded three tries, but – unlike most other games this season – did weather the storm.

Giants scored an early try and added a second with 23 minutes left to cut Leeds’ advantage to 18 points.

The gap was down to 14 midway through the final quarter and with Leeds reduced to 12 men again – Nathaniel Peteru being sin-binned – Giants had all the momentum, only for a try out of the blue to turn the game decisively in the hosts’ favour and secure the points.

Hooker Brad Dwyer is arguably the most improved player in Super League and had a fine game, particularly in the first 40 when Giants’ couldn’t handle him.

Albert, making his first Super League start for Leeds and Peteru both turned in strong stints and Mikolaj Oledzki was good off the bench.

Hurrell’s injury was a huge blow though. It would have been hard for coach Dave Furner to drop teenage centre Harry Newman after his four tries in the Coral Challenge Cup win over Workington Town – and he didn’t.

Newman retained his place against his hometown club and Hurrell – who touched down four times in his previous match, at Hull KR – was named in the second-row on his return after a week’s rest.

That was kidology as Rhinos actually lined up with Hurrell in his usual slot on the left and Watkins in the right second-row. The Tongan powerhouse was hurt making a tackle midway through the second half and did not rejoin the action.

Leeds were in command by that stage. Dwyer carved Giants open to create the opening try after just four minutes, dipping a shoulder and cutting into space. Tui Lolohea was in support to score.

Lolohea had a good game at full-back and Liam Sutcliffe again did well alongside Richie Myler, another strong performer, in the halves.

Dwyer was the architect again six minutes later, his grubber on the last being well-read by James Donaldson who touched down for his first Leeds try.

That came after Rhinos tapped a penalty in front of the posts 40 metres out. Giants booted the restart out on the full, then Aaron Murphy was penalised for not clearing the two and Sutcliffe took the two.

At the end of the set after that Myler floated a lovely kick to the posts and this time Dwyer was there to make the catch. Sutcliffe booted his third conversion and it was 20-0 after 16 minutes. Leeds had been faultless in that dazzling spell, but then Sutcliffe put up a high kick which Darnell McIntosh took superbly. He was tackled in the air by Tom Briscoe and referee Rob Hicks produced a yellow card.

Jermaine McGillvary attacked down Giants’ right in the set from the penalty and Hurrell was hurt trying to make a tackle.

Rhinos survived their 10 minutes a man down, aided by Giants twice passing into touch as they tried to exploit the gap on the hosts’ right.

With 11 minutes left in the half McIntosh – Giants’ best player – kicked early in the count, McGillvary gathered the ball a metre or so out, but Lolohea did well to bundle him into touch.

That was a big moment. Leeds received a penalty in the next set and at the end of it Dwyer grubbered through again and Myler touched down.

Four minutes before the break some excellent defence on Leeds’ line kept Michael Lawrence out and on the next play Myler brilliantly intercepted, darted to half way and used Newman who was in support.

He was tackled by Jordan Turner, who maybe could have been penalised and sin-binned for holding on, but Leeds moved the ball left and Briscoe went over from Watkins’ pass.

Sutcliffe’s touchline conversion bounced away off a post, ending his run at 18 successful kicks.

Giants got points on the board at the start of the second half when Akuila Uate went over at the corner from Matt Frawley’s pass and Oliver Russell defied barracking from the South Stand to land an excellent touchline goal, the first of his three conversions.

Giants couldn’t have played much worse than they did in the first 40 and they found some energy after the break. Rhinos’ Achilles heel all season, one of them, has been an inability to defend scoots from dummy-half on their own line and Adam O’Brien exploited that weakness to go over for a converted try 16 minutes into the second period.

Sutcliffe had gone off for a head injury assessment at that stage – though he returned later – and it was Lolohea who kicked a long-range goal when Giants were caught offside on the hour mark.

Something else Leeds can’t deal with is short re-starts. Giants got the ball back, won a penalty on Rhinos’ line and McIntosh went over from Frawley’s pass.

The gap was down to just 14 points with 16 minutes left and McIntosh dropped Frawley’s kick over the line moments later, but Leeds were reduced to 12 men three minutes later when Nathaniel Peteru was sin-binned for a dangerous throw on Russell.

Jake Wardle was close to scoring off the penalty, but Matt Parcell’s tackle pulled him down just short.

Leeds were looking fragile and they couldn’t halt a run by Frawley, but his long pass was flicked on by McIntosh, bounced away from Giants’ attackers and was pounced on by Ash Handley who accelerated to score his 10th try of the campaign.

Sutcliffe converted and Rhinos managed to hold O’Brien up over the line from acting-half before Briscoe almost scored his second, but was crashed into touch just short.

The penalty count was 10-9 to Rhinos (six-three in Leeds’ favour in the first half).