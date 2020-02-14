Leeds Rhinos 52 Hull KR 10 - Coach Richard Agar’s warning as Leeds run riot

LEEDS RHINOS boss Richard Agar was “really pleased” with last night’s 52-10 thrashing of Hull KR, but admitted his side still have a long way to go.

It was Rhinos’ biggest win against Betfred Super League opposition since a 50-22 victory at Salford Red Devils in July, 2017. The result came after a 30-4 drubbing by Hull in round one and Agar felt his men “responded really well” to the setback two weeks ago.

Ash Handley touches down Leeds.

“It was a disappointing performance in round one and having last week called off meant there was a bit of space between games for us,” he said.

“I did think the longer preparation helped us, but I have seen our boys respond well before when they’re under a bit of pressure and there’s question marks about us.

“They have never been a group to kick stones or go into shells too much.

“From the word go we showed a very positive attitude to everything we did, particularly with the ball.”

Former Leeds hooker Matt Parcell on the ball.

Agar added: “There was some good ball movement, we went through the middle when we got the opportunity.

“We came up with some good tries. To chalk up 50 points against any team is really pleasing.

“It’s always nice to get your first one and get off the mark. There’s bigger games to come and it’s a long season, but I was pleased with our response.”

But Agar admitted it wasn’t a complete performance.

He added: “After 30 minutes and with some daylight on the scoreboard we got too loose and with some of our pass selections we veered off script.

“We encourage our players to play what they see and go for it, but at the same time you have to balance that out and not give passes that aren’t on.

“We need to be a bit more hard-nosed in those situations.

“I think we’re a long way from where we want to be, but it’s the second game in.”

Agar singled out winger Luke Briscoe and hooker Brad Dwyer for particular praise.

He said: “Luke was terrific out of back-field, took his most kicks, carried the ball really strong and made some breaks. Brad put in a massive stint for us.

“We knew there would be opportunities for him to run, but his pass selection was really good.”

Rhinos came through with no major injuries, though Liam Sutcliffe “tweaked” a knee and Rob Lui was rested in the second half after suffering from flu during the week.