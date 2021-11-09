Sheffield have snapped up Sheils, a product of the Saddleworth club in Oldham, on a one-year contract.

The 18-year-old spent two seasons in Rhinos’ academy, without making a senior appearance.

He was recommended to Eagles by Rhinos’ under-19s coach Chev Walker and conditioner Jason Davidson.

Ben Sheils, with ball, has left Rhinos' academy to sign for Sheffield. Picture by Craig Hawkhead Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

Sheils reckons his step into the semi-professional ranks is “a good chance for me to improve my skills and develop”.

He said: “I’m expecting a lot more physicality.

“It’s going to be a big step up from what I’m used to, but I am looking forward to it.

“It’s a good opportunity to develop under new coaches and to learn skills from other people.

“I’m really excited to get some knowledge and to get more experience under my belt and to develop as a player.”

Sheils has yet to play a first team game, but Eagles’ director of rugby Mark Aston believes he has a bright future in the Championship.

“He is at Sheffield Hallam University for the next few years so will be based here,” he told Eagles’ website.

“He is a kid that has come out of the Leeds Rhinos system and the people we know - Chev Walker, Jason Davidson - have given glowing reports.

“He is certainly one for the next few years.”

Aston stressed: “We’re always looking for diamonds, kids that can develop into Championship players.

“Everyone you talk to from Leeds about Ben says he has the potential to become a very good player.”

Meanwhile, Hallas, who made four substitute appearances for Rhinos in 2016/17, is the third ex-Leeds player to sign for Newcastle ahead of the 2022 Championship season.

Hallas, 25, will join former Featherstone Rovers centre Thomas Minns and centre/second-rower Alex Foster, who was signed from Castleford Tigers, at Kingston Park after penning a two-year contract.

A product of the Stanningley community club in Leeds, he joined Bulls on loan four years ago and signed for them the following season.

“Coming to Newcastle is something really different,” Hallas said of his latest move.

“I’ve had a couple of mates play for Thunder and they have said it is a great club.

“It will be a change of pace and one I am really looking forward to.

“It’s a new and exciting start and I can’t wait to get ripped into pre-season.”

Thunder coach Eamon O’Carroll described Hallas as “a chief of the team” and will be looking for him to take a leadership role next year.

He said: “He will do all the little one per cent effort areas that spectators might not necessarily see, but allow other people in the team to go and do their bit.

“He is really efficient in what he does.

“He’s fit and is a fantastic person and is a signing I was really keen to get over the line.

“He is really honest and how you see him perform on the field is how he behaves off it.

“I think he is going to be really good for us in terms of how we want to play.”

Thunder finished 11th in the Championship in their debut season at that level this year and have gone full-time as they aim to mount a promotion challenge for the 2022 season.