Leeds Rhinos Aidan Sezer intends to produce best rugby of his career in 2022

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: : Leeds Rhinos' Aidan Sezer Picture: Steve Riding.

The scrum-half, 30, is keen to quickly get up and running as they open their Betfred Super League campaign against Warrington Wolves.

He joined from West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants where he was limited to just eight appearances last year after injuring his ankle while helping the Combined Nations All Stars defeat England in June.

However, Sezer, who initially moved to the UK from NRL Grand Finalists Canberra Raiders at the end of 2019, is now fully fit and looking to help Leeds reach Old Trafford.

“I got the injury last year, but –touch wood – hopefully I’ll stay injury-free this year and get plenty of games,” he said, as he prepares to take over from departed Rhinos captain Luke Gale.

“It was a big move, coming to England, but [ex-Huddersfield coach] Simon Woolford and Kenny Edwards helped me a lot.

“I was happy with the way I went the first year, but the pandemic came along at the wrong time.

“We were building well as a team and when we came back after that it was an open competition.

WAITING GAME: Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin Picture: Steve Riding.

“Last year was disappointing with the injury and things like that. But I am starting afresh here, at a big club and hopefully I can play my best footy.”

Huddersfield struggled last term but it will be interesting to see how Sezer – a ‘marquee’ player when he left Canberra – fares for a higher-ranked team who were just 80 minutes from the Grand Final last term.

Unfortunately, his half-back partnership with former Raiders team-mate Blake Austin will not get to shine in the Channel 4 televised opener given his fellow Australian must serve a one-game ban.

But Sezer insisted: “I think that we have got a really good squad here.

“The club have recruited really well and we’ve got a good balance of youth and experience, so hopefully we can win a few more games.

“The boys had a good year last year and we are trying to go that one step better.

“In attack we want to be as free-flowing as possible. Warrington will be enthusiastic.

“They have got some good players: George Williams and Gareth Widdop in the halves, Daryl Clark at hooker.