Leeds Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds wing Fran Goldthorp, who scored two tries in the 2019 Grand Final win over Castleford is set for her first cap.

Rhinos full-back Caitlin Beevers is also included and Castleford’s Emma Lumley and Hollie Dodd - who made history featuring in the 2019 Challenge Cup final at just 16 - are in contention to make their international debut.

Shona Hoyle, Georgia Roche and Tara Stanley are Tigers’ other representatives.

The squad also features Grace Field and Kelsey Gentles , who both joined York City Knights from Castleford earlier this year.

St Helens forward Emily Rudge will captain the team.

Coach Craig Richards said: “It has been a tough process to pick the squad as I have been impressed with several players both in training and with their performances in the Women’s Super League.

“I’m delighted to have been able to select a handful of players who could all make their international debuts against Wales and I’m excited to see what some of these players can do on the big stage.

“This is a great opportunity for all of my players to put their best foot forward and show me they want to be in that squad ahead of the Rugby League World Cup later this year.”

The squad is: Emily Rudge (St Helens, captain), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers), Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles (both York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Castleford), Tara Jones (St Helens), Emma Lumley (Castleford), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan), Carrie Roberts (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Castleford), Beth Stott (St Helens), Tara Stanley (Castleford), Paige Travis (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors).