Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants frustrated as weather causes postponement

THE postponement of Leeds Rhinos’ Super League game at Huddersfield Giants yesterday helped with one headache, but caused another.

Rhinos captain Stevie Ward, who was due to miss the fixture because of concussion, is expected to be available for Friday’s visit of Hull KR.

But, with no free weekends on the calendar, Rhinos and hosts Huddersfield face a problem finding a new date for their Super League round two match.

Ward was not included in Rhinos’ squad for yesterday after suffering a head knock in the opening defeat by Hull a week earlier.

Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin had been poised to lead the team, but coach Richard Agar is hopeful Ward will be available for the game in four days’ time.

“With concussion he has to go through the protocols,” said Agar of the second-rower who was appointed captain in the off-season.

“He didn’t get through them last week so it will mean he has to pass those.

“Obviously it will give him a chance.”

Agar confirmed Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell, who was also concussed against Hull, had been cleared to play at Huddersfield, but admitted extra training this week will be beneficial for the Tongan Test star.

“Konny went through the protocols, but he had a little bit less training than normal,” said Agar,

“It will give him better preparation into the next game.

“We’d have only had Stevie missing from last week, so Alex Mellor would have come into the starting line-up and Ava [Seumanufagai] would have come into the 17 for Stevie.”

Ward is the only player unavailable for yesterday who could feature this week.

Prop Dom Crosby, who did not play at all last year because of a knee injury, remains on the sidelines and of Leeds’s other casualties, Agar said: “Alex Sutcliffe [broken hand] has his pot off next week.

“Kruise Leeming (knee) is back up and running and making good progress and Tom Briscoe (knee reconstruction) is probably a month or so away.”

Agar had no complaints about the decision to call off yesterday’s game, which was made around three and a half hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off time.

A ‘danger to life’ alert was issued by the Met Office on Saturday, when the warning for Storm Ciara was upgraded from yellow to amber.

Though the pitch at John Smith’s Stadium was playable, Giants held an inspection at around 11.15am and the match was postponed shortly afterwards because of “health and safety issues surrounding the perimeter of the stadium”.

The decision was made in time to prevent fans from Leeds making the journey and Agar was in full support, despite the implications for later in the season.

He said: “We are disappointed because we were gearing up for a game.

“I think the pitch was probably playable, though I am not sure the conditions would have been conducive for the game either team wanted to play.

“I am sure we could have adapted to that, but first and foremost, people’s safety is paramount.

“You have only to turn the news channels on or look online to see there’s problems around the country.

“We would never forgive ourselves if the game was on and something happened, travel en-route or anything like that, so safety first.”

Rhinos’ players were given yesterday off and Agar and his staff will tinker with preparations for Friday’s match as there will now be no need for a review session or re-hab’ today.

“We will have a normal run-in to a Friday game,” he confirmed.

“We trained [on Saturday} and had a rest day [on Sunday].

“We did have a five-day turnaround, so we will change our schedule to suit that.

“We will train on Monday and Tuesday, have Wednesday off and Thursday in, which is a slight change.

“We would have done review on Monday and had Tuesday off, but it won’t impact our schedule or our preparation too much,” he said.

A new date for the round-two fixture has yet to be announced.

There is no free weekend in the Betfred Super League calendar, but a Coral Challenge Cup round would be a possibility if both teams fail to reach the semi-finals.

Agar said: “It is what it is.

“We will have to squeeze it in at some point later in the year.

“We will have to try and find a suitable date, which could be tricky, but safety for fans is the main thing.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington also felt the decision to call the game off was the right one.

“The rules state the next available date, but there isn’t an obvious one,” added Hetherington.

“It is up to Huddersfield, they will have to decide what they see as their first available date and then work with us and Super League to see how that fits in.”