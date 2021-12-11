Leeds Rhinos and Hunslet resume traditional battle in 2022

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw

The annual clash, which did not take place this year due to Covid, is set for the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday February 6 (3pm).

League 1 Hunslet are targeting a fourth successive victory over a Rhinos outfit that often fields a talented young side in the fixture.

Several of Leeds’ current Super League squad first sampled senior rugby league in the historic `derby’, which from the early 1910s until recent times was played for the Lazenby Cup.

The Parksiders are similarly likely to select a youthful team, Kilshaw having been busy rebuilding his squad with young and largely local talent during the close season ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

He said: “We are very grateful to the Rhinos for once again agreeing to this fixture, especially so close to the start of the Super League season.

“The game will provide a really good challenge for the squad, sandwiched as it will be between Betfred Challenge Cup games.

"We are hoping it will give the group vital playing time together and give players opportunities to cement a first team spot.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar chats to assistant Sean Long in pre-season training. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Kilshaw concluded: “The fixture has a rich history and it’s a privilege to be involved in it.

"I’m sure all our supporters will welcome its return to our calendar this pre-season.”

It will be Rhinos’ final pre-season outing before the start of the new Betfred Super League campaign and, as such, is the last chance for players to impress head coach Richard Agar ahead of the new season.