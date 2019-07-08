Leeds Rhinos' Brad Singleton hit with ban

LEEDS RHINOS’ Brad Singleton has been handed a one-match suspension.

The prop was charged by the match review panel for Grade B striking in Friday’s win at Castleford Tigers.

He will miss this Friday’s crucial game against struggling Hull KR as Rhinos continue to try and pull clear of the relegation zone.

Singleton was not penalised for the incident - a 'reckless strike with hand, arm or shoulder' on Liam Watts - during the game but was picked out by the MRP.

England Knights prop Mikolaj Oledzki was not selected at Wheldon Road so he could come into the mix for the visit of Rovers.

There was no other penalty issues noticed by the MRP but Hull FC’s Albert Kelly was cautioned for disputing a match official’s decision in their defeat against St Helens.