Leeds Rhinos chief Richard Agar hails Will Pryce and gives update on Konrad Hurrell Saints rumours

Injury-hit Leeds host Huddersfield tomorrow night and Agar has earmarked Pryce as their rival’s key man.

The 18-year-old only made his debut last month but has had an instant impact with some exciting displays showing many of the hallmarks of his famous father, the former Great Britain star Leon Pryce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agar said: “Huddersfield complete very high, defensively they don’t miss many tackles and they are very methodical the way they come out of their own half.

“We’ll pay a couple of players a bit of attention and one real positive for the game is Leon Pryce’s young bloke - Will Pryce.

“He has been exceptional and at a time where there’s been some question marks surrounding the sport in a lot areas there’s time we need to find some positives in there.

“Even though he’s not playing for my team I think it’s really refreshing to see a kid come in that clearly had a ball in hand from such a young age and very, very early on in his career he just looks like a born No6 the way he plays the game.

“Already he’s a real go-to player for some of their best offence: he runs with the ball, shows and goes, finds some great passes, kicks the ball really well.

Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

“For the game and the sport, he’s one we should all start to be excited about.

“It’s great Huddersfield bringing him through and giving him a chance.”

Leeds have lost their own main half-back Luke Gale, whom Agar confirmed is out for a minimum of six weeks - potentially the rest of the season - due to a knee medial ligament injury.

Young Callum McLelland will come in - “it’s a great opportunity for him” - but Tonga centre Hurrell could also miss the rest of the campaign after tearing the plantar fascia in his foot.

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce (PAUL CURRIE/SWPIX)

Hurrell, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to St Helens.

Agar confirmed Leeds had offered him a deal for 2022 but asked if he could say anything on his future, he said: “Nothing really.

“You’ll probably need to ask Konrad about that and the St Helens link.

“We’ve been in dialogue with Konrad about extending his stay and that’s where it is at the moment.

“Some of those decisions are out of our hands at the moment.