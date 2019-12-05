Leeds Rhinos chief targets two more new signings

LEEDS RHINOS boss Richard Agar says he wants to add two more new players to his 2020 squad - and one could be an overseas capture.

Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar with Konrad Hurrell (SWPIX)

The club has freed up a sizeable chunk of salary cap after allowing ‘marquee’ player Trent Merrin to return to Australia.

At the same time, they have brought in Cronulla Sharks prop Matt Prior but had always planned to recruit him before Merrin’s situation escalated.

Agar - with director of rugby Kevin Sinfield - has overseen a significant overhaul of the Rhinos squad in the last six months in particular.

Their signings so far for next season have been England scrum-half Luke Gale, Huddersfield Giants duo Alex Mellor and Kruise Leeming plus Prior.

On further recruits, Agar said: “I’d like to get them in sooner rather than later but you just have to get the right bloke and in the right spot.

“Obviously Trent’s (departure) did come about pretty quick and we were waiting to get Matty (Prior) over the line, too, so we’ll have a look.

“We think we still have significant space on the cap and we have got a little bit of room on our quota so we’ll have a look at what’s happening and see if we can get the right person but also find value for money, too.

“We’re not in any immediate rush but at the same time we are actively looking.

“I’d like to try and get another two in.”

Players who have left include Kallum Watkins, Brett Ferres, Brad Singleton, Matt Parcell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Shaun Lunt and Jack Ormondroyd.