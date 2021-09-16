Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar glad to see Konrad Hurrell return - with four more imminent

It was feared the Tonga centre Hurrell would not play again this season after suffering a foot injury last month but he is named in Rhinos’ 21-man squad.

Hosts Leeds know if they win their last regular round fixture they will be in the Super League play-offs next week.

They will be secure of a top-six spot regardless if chasing rivals Castleford Tigers do not defeat Warrington Wolves this evening.

On Hurrell, who will leave at the end of the season, Agar said: “We wouldn’t have included him in the 21 if we didn’t think he had a good chance of playing.

“He’s all good to go. We’ve got a few very close now that we’ve not put in.

“So, fingers crossed we give ourselves a chance again next week.”

Hurrell, 30, is expected to join St Helens in 2022.

Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell (JOHN CLIFTON/SWPIX)

Asked if he was ready for a last hurrah at Headingley, Agar replied: “I hope so and I think so.

“He’s been a very popular player with our fans and internally. “We’ll be sad to see him go. We did want to keep him.

“His reasons are his reasons. I can understand some of them. “But nonetheless he’ll leave with our very best wishes and he’s made so many friends and been such a popular player I think everyone will remember his time and he’s been a (Challenge) Cup winner as well.

“We’re hoping this is not his last hurrah.”

Agar could be boosted by the return of four forwards if they do carry on their season.

“Mikolaj (Oledzki) and King (Vuniyayawa) are racing in there,” he added.

“We’re confident Alex Mellor will be good to go, too, and Zane (Tetevano) will be back from his ban so if we do get in there we could have three or four troops returning for a play-off game next week.

“But we have to get there first.

“Of course, we’ll be watching the (Castleford) game tonight and seeing how that unravels but as we have always said we can control what we can control.