Leeds Rhinos confirm Jamie Jones-Buchanan as assistant-coach - but suffer Kruise Leeming injury blow

Former player Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been confirmed as Leeds Rhinos' new assistant-coach.

But off-season signing Kruise Leeming will miss the start of Betfred Super League due to a knee injury suffered before Christmas.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan at his testimonial game last Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Jones-Buchanan spent 20 years as a player for Leeds before retiring at the end of last season.

He will work alongside coach Richard Agar, with James Webster continuing as a part-time assistant .

Chev Walker is Rhinos' academy coach and Rob Burrow is in charge of the reserves.

Leeming was hurt in Rhinos' final training session before Christmas.

It was hoped he would be available before the season-opener at home to Hull on Sunday, February 6, but Richard Agar has confirmed he has suffered a "setback" and is facing a six-week recovery time.

Also set to miss the start of the season is centre/second-row Alex Sutcliffe who broke a hand on Rhinos' training camp in Spain last week.

He is facing around six weeks on the sidelines.