Leeds Rhinos: 'Crazy' feeling to be one win from Super League Grand Final, says winger Ash Handley

GRAND FINAL AIM: For Ash Handley and Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

They must win at champions St Helens on Friday to reach Old Trafford - no easy task - but they are boosted after last week’s elimination play-off success at Wigan Warriors.

Leeds, beset by injuries for much of the year, only secured fifth spot in the final round of regular fixtures.

“It’s crazy when you think about all the adversity that’s been thrown at us this year,” said Handley, who was man-of-the-match against Wigan, his solitary try proving the difference.

“The injuries we’ve had, the year with Covid still and it’ll be a great story if we can get to that final.

“It was a good win at Wigan, a hard-fought game, low scoring, and really a tough battle.

“We knew they’d be hard to break down. It was a tough game but that’s the nature of play-off football.”

It was the second time in just four weeks that they kept Wigan pointless at DW Stadium, a defensive performance which they will need to repeat if they are to defeat a prolific Saints side seeking a third straight Super League title.

PLAY-OFF WIN: Leeds' coach Richard Agar with man of the match Ash Handley after their side defeat Wigan to move to the semi finals of the Betfred Super League playoffs. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The industrious Handley, who made a huge 232m from his 29 carries, said: “Historically, they are one of the best clubs in the whole of Super League so to be able to do that at their place when it really mattered is great.

“Obviously, we did it in the league fixture but we needed to do it progress this time and we did that. We fought really well again.

“We felt positive at half-time even though it was nil-nil.

“Going back out in the second half, the message was just to keep going, keep ticking away and then we managed to get that score.”

Handley, 25, has yet to appear in a Grand Final for his hometown club although he did score two tries when they won the Challenge Cup at Wembley last year.

He hailed the impact of forwards like Zane Tetevano and Mikolaj Oledzki who returned from suspension and injury respectively just in time for their opening play-off.

“It’s good to have a lot of the big boys back in the middle,” he said, with second-row Alex Mellor and Fiji prop King Vuniyaya also fit again and available for the trip to Saints if coach Richard Agar wants to make changes.

“We’ve missed them and to be able to choose from pretty much a full side was good for us. The lads who came back did a great job for us.