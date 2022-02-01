Leeds Rhinos: Harry Newman doubtful for Super League opener against Warrington Wolves

Newman suffered a hamstring injury early in Rhinos’ pre-season win over Hull last weekend. The 21-year-old centre had already set up Rhinos’ opening try with a scintillating break and offload to captain Kruise Leeming.

He was immediately replaced and confirmed: “I have got a slight hamstring strain. I will be touch and go for round one, but we’ll take it day by day and see where I’m at.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Losing Newman for the visit of Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12, would be a blow.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman is 'touch and go' for Super League opener against Warrington Wolves

But centre Liam Sutcliffe has come through two comeback games unscathed following knee surgery last year and will be available. Rhinos will be without forwards Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Sam Walters (shoulder) for the start of the season.