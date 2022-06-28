Extra punishment: Leeds' Harry Newman saw his suspension increased by a match after appealing against his initial two-match suspension. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Newman had his ban increased by one match after appealing against a two-game penalty notice and Tetevano received the maximum punishment following his dismissal in the defeat at St Helens. Centre Newman was accused by the RFL’s match review panel of a grade C offence of using ‘threatening language or body language’ towards referee Tom Grant during last Thursday’s game.

He pleaded not guilty, but the hearing upheld the charge and added an extra game to the suspension after deciding his challenge was ‘frivolous’.

That means he misses Leeds’s trip to Toulouse Olympique on July 16, as well as Saturday’s game at Hull and the Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers seven days later.

Tetevano was sent-off for a high tackle on former team-mate Konrad Hurrell and referred to the tribunal after being charged with grade D striking.

The panel imposed the maximum five-game ban, ruling him out until the home game against Wigan Warriors on August 7.

It is his fifth ban since joining Rhinos for the start of last season and third this season and will take his number of matches missed through suspension to 16.

Meanwhile Leeds winger Ash Handley Handley is facing a race against time to be fit for Rhinos’ crucial game at Hull.

Handley limped off in the second half of last Thursday’s 42-12 defeat at St Helens, but coach Rohan Smith has not given up hope of him being available in three days’ time.

Leeds-born Handley is ever-present so far this season, scoring nine tries in 17 appearances and also being the second-highest metre-maker in Betfred Super League, behind Catalans Dragons’ Tom Davies.

Smith said: “Ash has a little ankle ligament strain that’s not too bad.

“He hasn’t run yet [and] that probably won’t happen until Thursday, so we’ll see how he is looking then.

“He is in the mix still, but we won’t know until a little bit later.”