Leeds Rhinos host St Helens in Challenge Cup semi-finals while Wakefield Trinity welcome Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos Women are through to the semi-finals of the Coral Challenge Cup after a convincing win over Warrington Wolves.

Second-half tries from Courtney Hill, Sophie Robinson, Fran Goldthorp, Charlotte Booth and Chloe Kerrigan secured the last-four spot – against St Helens.

Former rugby league referee Julia Lee. PIC: Courtesy Roy Fox

Saints earned their place in the semis with an impressive 36-0 win over local rivals Wigan Warriors in their quarter-final tie. The Rhinos underlined their determination to retain the trophy with an emphatic 74-0 win over Women’s Championship outfit, Wolves.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers, who are having an outstanding season at the top of the Women’s Super League and attracted a record crowd of 1,492 for their 48-8 quarter-final victory over Bradford Bulls, have been drawn away at neighbours Wakefield Trinity.

Both semi-finals will be played on Sunday July 7, with one of them shown live on the RFL’s Our League platforms, with the winners earning places in the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup final at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday July 27 – which will kick off a triple header also including the men’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals (Hull FC v Warrington Wolves, and Halifax v St Helens).

The semi-final draw was conducted live on BBC Radio Leeds by two trailblazers in the development of the women’s game over the last two decades – Featherstone Rovers Ladies captain Andrea Dobson, who recently announced her retirement from representative rugby, and former referee Julia Lee.

Featherstone Rovers captain, Andrea Dobson.

Coral Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers; St Helens v Leeds Rhinos.

Ties to be played on Sunday July 7.