Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR all represented in England Knights squad

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce (ALLAN MCKLENZIE/SWPIX)

Knights head coach Paul Anderson has named a 20-man squad for the contest at Wheldon Road which serves as Castleford Tigers and Jamaica star Jordan Turner's testimonial.

Anderson is placing the emphasis on youth as the wider England set up looks forward to the 2025 World Cup as much as to the challenge of facing the talented opponents; te squad has an average age of just 21 and includes five highly-promising teenagers.

Leeds centre Levi Edwards, 17, is included having caught the eye with an outstanding display in this year’s Yorkshire versus Lancashire Academy Origin clash.

He is joined by Headingley team-mates Morgan Gannon, Jack Broadbent and Tom Holroyd.

There are 10 former England Academy players who have graduated to the Knights squad, among them St Helens’ Betfred Super League Grand Final winner Lewis Dodd and Warrington Wolves’ Ellis Longstaff.

Dodd and St Helens teammate Matty Lees will undertake post-Grand Final fitness tests before joining the squad later next week.

Lewis is another former England Academy representative and he is included in a Knights squad for the first time, as is Wigan Warriors’ former London Broncos second-row Kai Pearce-Paul.

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis (DEAN ATKINS/SWPIX)

Huddersfield props Matty English and Oli Wilson are both included again as is Hull KR's George Lawler who could play on what will now be his home ground having joined Castleford for 2022.

Anderson said: "Through the Knights programme we’re investing in the future of England Rugby League, and although we’ve had a few injuries and promotions to the senior set up it’s created opportunities for others to come in and show what they can do.

"I’m really excited about working with this group of players and helping them realise their potential.”

Knights will spend the week in camp in Leeds preparing for the Jamaica clash which will also include a joint field session with Shaun Wane’s senior squad at Rhinos’ Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Anderson added: "The Knights is about developing talent, preparing well and competing hard.

"My job is to prepare players for the next step, the senior international team, and the connectivity between the two squads is massive.

“In camp players will be exposed to the critical differences between what they experience day-in and day-out with their clubs, and what they can expect as England internationals.

"For some of these players the chance to represent the senior side may come at this year’s World Cup, for others it might be 2025.”