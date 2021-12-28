Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Sinfield eager to learn as he follows in his famous father’s footsteps

Famous name: Jack Sinfield, son of Leeds' all-time great, Kevin, made his Rhinos debut on Boxing Day. Picture: Steve Riding

Six years after Kevin Sinfield’s 1,831st and last goal for Leeds secured a Grand Final win to complete an historic trophy treble, his son Jack carried the family name back on to the Headingley pitch during Rhinos’ Boxing Day pre-season derby against local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The 17-year-old came off the substitutes’ bench in the final 15 minutes and delighted a near-10,000 crowd by landing two conversions as new-look Leeds eased to a 34-6 victory.

Sinfield senior was not at the game; he left his role as Rhinos’ director of rugby in July to become defence coach at union outfit Leicester Tigers, who had a Premiership game on Sunday.

On the ball: Leeds Rhinos' Jack Sinfield. Picture: Steve Riding

But the esteem in which he is held by Leeds fans was obvious from the warm reception which greeted Jack’s introduction and coach Richard Agar’s willingness to throw the teenager into action just a month into his full-time career suggests Rhinos’ management believe the scrum-half could have a Super League future.

The younger Sinfield, though, needs to make his own name and at this stage is happy simply to be around and learning from elite-level players.

“I have really enjoyed it,” said Jack of his first month of training alongside the likes of former NRL half-backs Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer. I feel like I am learning and getting better.

“They [senior players] have all been great with me, giving me little tips and pointers.

Debut chance: Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar. Picture: Steve Riding

“I am enjoying learning from people like that.

“I just want to keep getting better for now, keep improving and just see where I end up. The young lads have helped me settle in because I knew most of them before I moved up and the older lads have all been great with me, really welcoming.

“They have made me feel part of the team.

“Hopefully I can keep pushing in training and get a few more minutes [in pre-season matches].

“The more I play, the more comfortable I’ll get and hopefully the more I’ll progress.”

A Leeds fan, despite being born in Oldham, Sinfield turned down approaches from other clubs, including in rugby union, to follow in his father’s Headingley footsteps.

He stressed: “He just wants me to enjoy it and just make sure I am working hard - that’s all really.”

Trinity coach Willie Poching played alongside Kevin Sinfield when Leeds won their first Super League title 17 years ago.