Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming earns captaincy role

Leeming, who made his England debut last year, replaces veteran prop Matt Prior who had led the side since Luke Gale was dropped from the role last July.

He will take on the armband for Sunday’s pre-season clash against Hull FC at Headingley, a game which serves as a testimonial for team-mate Tom Briscoe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeming, 26, is preparing to start his third season with Leeds since joining from Huddersfield Giants and his form earned him a Dream Team place last term.

“I am really proud,” he said.

“I have so much passion for the club and our supporters and I am honoured to get the captaincy.

“It is a massive team effort and I am looking forward to doing something special with this group of players.

“In professional sport, one of the biggest accolades is that your peers think you can do the job.

Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

“ We have a great group of leaders and even though I have the C next to my name, it is a collective effort.

“I am going to keep being me; train really hard and care about the club and my own performance.

“It won’t alter my game but it has put a massive smile on my face.”

Agar, who confirmed Ash Handley would be vice-captain with Prior continuing as part of the club’s leadership group, added: “We are blessed as a team with a number of experienced leaders across our squad.

“Kruise is certainly one of those and I know it means a lot to him to be awarded the captaincy.

“He is a consummate professional who always looks to get the best out of himself and the team.

“I know he will do a tremendous job as captain and I look forward to seeing him lead the team out this season.”

Agar added: "I met with Matt at the end of last season and have continued those conversations.

“He did an outstanding job for us last season as the figurehead of our club but I know he is keen to lead by example with his efforts on the field and is happy to be part of our leadership group supporting the team in 2022.

“Ash Handley has developed into a key voice in our dressing room and on the field and his partnership as vice captain with Kruise will be a perfect blend between the two.

“They both epitomise the standards and behaviours we expect from our team.

“I agree with Kruise's comments that we have so many leaders in our dressing room and any successful team is defined by the leadership within the group and the culture of the club and we have built a strong foundation on that basis to move forward this season.”

Meanwhile, Tonga star David Fusitu’a - the club’s big signing from New Zealand Warriors - will make his first appearance for Leeds on Sunday.

Agar has named his strongest possible side with Jack Walker and Liam Sutcliffe back in action after making their return from injury last week at Bradford Bulls and James Donaldson returning after a two-game ban.