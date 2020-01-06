Leeds Rhinos legends are reunited one last time for their friend and old team-mate Rob Burrow

Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Rob Burrow will all take to the field at Emerald Headingley in the closing stages of Sunday’s testimonial game against Bradford Bulls.

All four have been confirmed to feature in the match, which is a joint fundraiser for Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Rob Burrow, following the announcement that Burrow has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Jamie Peacock

Jones-Buchanan said: “I have always talked about the deep sadness that I had because I was unable, through injury, to play in Kev’s final game and this is a wonderful gesture by him in support of Rob Burrow.

“I hope we can sell out Emerald Headingley on Sunday and make it a day to remember.”

Sinfield added: “I swore I would never play a game of rugby again after I retired but how can I say no to two of my greatest friends.

“It will be special to walk from the field one last time together and for so many people to come out and support Rob and Jamie makes it even more special.”

Kevin Sinfield

Tickets for Sunday’s game which kicks off at 3pm are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for juniors, however seat tickets are limited.

Tickets can be booked via: tickets.therhinos.co.uk or telephone 03714 231315.