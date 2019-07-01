Leeds Rhinos: Luckless Stevie Ward suffers fresh setback

Luckless Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward is set to undergo another operation on his damaged knee, but interim-coach Richard Agar expects him to play before the end of the season.

Ward has been sidelined since being hurt in Rhinos’ defeat at St Helens on February 22, just four games into the campaign.

Stevie Ward.

He had an operation shortly after suffering the injury and had been hoping to return against either Catalans Dragons yesterday or in this Friday’s derby at Castleford Tigers, but a fresh setback has derailed those plans.

Agar confirmed: “He is having surgery, he is going to need a little exploratory trim in the knee.”

But the team boss insisted: “That’s not him gone for the year. It is probably four weeks.

“We’re confident he will be available for the end of the season.”

Richard Agar and Chev Walker.

Meanwhile, full-back Jack Walker and centre Konrad Hurrell were both in protective boots today after picking up ankle injuries against Catalans.

Agar said: “It is precautionary at the moment.

“Jack is the biggest concern.

“We will be getting some further scans and checks on him [tomorrow] to find out if there’s any damage and the extent of it, or if he has just rolled his ankle.

“That apart, we are not too bad.”

Papua New Guinea Test second-rower Rhyse Martin, signed last weekend from Canterbury Bulldogs, is due to arrive in Leeds on Wednesday, along with prop Ava Seumanufagai who has been in New Zealand on compassionate leave.

“We will check on them and see if they will be in contention for this week,” Agar confirmed.

“It is probably safe to say Ava will be.

“I think Rhyse has received his clearance already, his visa is done.

“We will see how he is and how we are.”

Martin, who was born in Australia, but qualifies for PNG through his father, was due to play for Bulldogs last weekend, but was withdrawn from their side when he opted to join Leeds.

“He is in good nick, we’re not worried he is coming over here carrying anything,” Agar said.

“He is good to go.”

Martin was offered a new deal by Canterbury, but has signed for Leeds until the end of 2021.

Agar worked in Australia for St George-Illawarra Dragons in 2018 and revealed: “I flagged him up to the club when I knew I was coming here at the end of last year.

“He played really well for PNG, he is an outstanding goal kicker and he plays comfortably on both edges.

“He can play as a middle, he has plenty of attack in him and his game will really be suited to the English style.

“He is at a terrific age, 26, with his best football in front of him. I spoke to the coaching staff at Sydney Roosters where he came through as a kid and they all spoke really highly of him.

“It’s good work by Kevin [Sinfield, Rhinos’ director of rugby] to make it happen.”

Front-rower Nathaniel Peteru, who has missed four games because of a fractured eye socket, is back in training and could feature this week.

Agar said: “We’re just waiting for some final checks, he has to get specialist’s clearance, but he could come into contention.”

Fellow forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who warmed up as 18th man before the Catalans game, is available for selection after a two-month lay-off with a hamstring/back problem.

Agar is hopeful hooker Shaun Lunt, who was signed last week from Hull KR but missed the Catalans game with an ankle injury, will also be given the all-clear.