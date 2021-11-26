Incoming: David Fusitu’a dives in vain for the tryline playing for Tonga against Australia. He arrives for Leeds Rhinos next week (Picture: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz /SWpix.com)

Leeds announced six weeks ago that they had signed the Tonga winger from New Zealand Warriors on a two-year deal.

However, he has since been waiting for his visa application to be approved.

With that now successful, Fusitu’a – who scored 61 tries in 108 NRL games for the Warriors – will join up with his new team-mates for pre-season training in mid-December.

Rhinos head coach Richard Agar said: “We have been talking to David throughout the whole process and he is really looking forward to getting here and getting started with the boys.

“The global pandemic has presented some unusual challenges but thankfully we have been able to work through that.

“David has been unable to get home to New Zealand to see his family for a long time.

“On his way to us, he is meeting up with his family in America and then he is ready to go with us from mid-December.”

Leeds Rhinos training this week, head coach Richard Agar. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Fusitu’a became a global star in 2017 when his hat-trick stunned the rugby league world as Tonga defeated New Zealand in the World Cup.

He was only the 24th player in the Warriors history to make 100 appearances for the club and finished as top scorer in the NRL in 2018 with 23 tries.

Fusitu’a has been handed the No2 jersey at Leeds who are blessed with fine wingers next season given they already have ex-England international Tom Briscoe and the prolific Ash Handley in their squad.