Leeds Rhinos not throwing away games now, says Mikolaj Oledzki

ENGLAND Knights prop Mikolaj Oledzki insists Leeds Rhinos are learning to finish off games despite conceding 24 unanswered points against Hull KR.

Rhinos have made a habit of throwing away leads this season and they looked in danger of doing the same on Sunday.

They led 28-0 against Rovers with 50 minutes played, but then conceded four converted tries and were left clinging on at the end for a much-needed victory.

The win took them up to tenth ahead of Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils, but their second-half displays still need work.

Leeds defeated Castleford Tigers 21-20 in golden point extra-time after being 20-4 ahead and were 30-0 up at half-time of Good Friday’s 38-18 win over Huddersfield Giants.

“It’s something we need to work on,” admitted Oledzki.

“I think everyone can see and we know ourselves we can score points. That’s not the problem.

“It’s just game control, making the right decisions and controlling the defence.

“There’s been a few times now where we’ve had a very good first half and in the second got caught out. But a few weeks ago we’d have given that (KR) game away as we weren’t defending as a team.

“We defended to the last second and I think in that area we have improved a lot. We are not throwing games away like we used to.

“We are getting better and better as the weeks go on.”

Cheyse Blair is due to arrive in the country today and could debut for Castleford Tigers against Warrington on Friday.

Castleford signed the Melbourne Storm centre almost three weeks ago, but he has been training with his former club while awaiting a visa.